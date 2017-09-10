Trans activist shot, killed outside San Francisco club

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s Tenderloin district early Sunday morning.

According to SFPD, around 2:50 a.m. a woman in her 30s was shot outside a strip club called New Century Theater located near Larkin Street and Myrtle Street.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with friends of the victim who identified the victim as Anthony Torres.

Torres was a gay trans activist, who went by the name Bubbles and liked to dress up in women’s clothing, sources said.

Friends told Sogononian, Bubbles was an artist and DJ that played electronic music at local clubs.

Bubbles was well known in the community and had lived between SOMA and the Tenderloin for nearly two decades. His friend told KRON4, that he left a strong impression on all those who crossed paths with him.

Police haven’t released any suspect description or the motive behind Torres’ death.

