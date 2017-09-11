Beast Mode proves to be the difference for Raiders in opener

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The situation couldn’t have been much more similar in Oakland’s return to Tennessee. For the second straight year, the Raiders took possession with less than five minutes left and a seven-point lead looking to add another score or run out the clock.

The difference this year is they had Beast Mode.

Instead of punting the ball back to the Titans and needing to narrowly survive at the end, the Raiders powered the ball down the field behind Marshawn Lynch and added a field goal that made it a two-possession game and sealed a season-opening 26-16 victory Sunday.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s