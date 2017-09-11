Beast Mode proves to be the difference for Raiders in opener

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The situation couldn’t have been much more similar in Oakland’s return to Tennessee. For the second straight year, the Raiders took possession with less than five minutes left and a seven-point lead looking to add another score or run out the clock.

The difference this year is they had Beast Mode.

Instead of punting the ball back to the Titans and needing to narrowly survive at the end, the Raiders powered the ball down the field behind Marshawn Lynch and added a field goal that made it a two-possession game and sealed a season-opening 26-16 victory Sunday.