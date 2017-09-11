California sues over end to immigration program

Diego Rios, 23, of Rockville, Md., rallies in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, outside of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump will end a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and call for Congress to find a legislative solution. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the changes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —  California has filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) lawsuit filed Monday makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He’s joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota

The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.

Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.

Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.

