Caught on camera: UC Berkeley officer takes hot dog vendor’s wallet, money

By Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) – Video showing a UC Berkeley Police officer taking a man’s wallet is making its way around social media.

A man named Martin Flores took the video.

He says he witnessed the police approach a hot dog vendor to ticket him for selling in the street with no permit.

However, the situation escalated when an officer took his wallet and money.

The vendor pleads with the officer in Spanish who replies “this is how it works.”

Another person is heard yelling “You must have voted for Trump!”

The video ends with the officer still in possession of the wallet.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the vendor: https://www.gofundme.com/officialjustice4juanstreetvendors

KRON4 is sending a reporter to further investigate.

Stay with us for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s