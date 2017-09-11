Caught on camera: UC Berkeley officer takes hot dog vendor’s wallet, money

BERKELEY (KRON) – Video showing a UC Berkeley Police officer taking a man’s wallet is making its way around social media.
A man named Martin Flores took the video.
He says he witnessed the police approach a hot dog vendor to ticket him for selling in the street with no permit.
However, the situation escalated when an officer took his wallet and money.
The vendor pleads with the officer in Spanish who replies “this is how it works.”
Another person is heard yelling “You must have voted for Trump!”
The video ends with the officer still in possession of the wallet.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the vendor: https://www.gofundme.com/officialjustice4juanstreetvendors
KRON4 is sending a reporter to further investigate.
Stay with us for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- US APPEALS COURT REJECTS TRUMP’S LIMITED VIEW OF TRAVEL BAN
- DATA FROM 143 MILLION AMERICANS EXPOSED IN HACK
- OAKLAND FIRE CAPTAIN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- 4 ROBBERY SUSPECTS DETAINED IN OAKLAND
- FEMALE INMATES WALK AWAY FROM DUBLIN PRISON
- JUDGE: BRAIN DEAD GIRL MAY STILL BE ALIVE
- 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL HELD 29 DAYS, TIED UP AND RAPED