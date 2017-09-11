Gone to Pot: Former Raider sells weed in Las Vegas

By Published: Updated:
In this Sept. 8, 2017, photo, Frank Hawkins speaks with employees at the Nevada Wellness Center marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) The display case just inside the front door is filled with the kind of stuff you would find at any sports memorabilia store. Frank Hawkins used to run interference for Marcus Allen back in the day, and there are plenty of signed footballs and pictures of No. 27 in silver and black.

There’s a picture of Hawkins with a former governor of Nevada, and a drawing of the late Raiders owner Al Davis with signatures from players on it. Next to them is a team photo from 1983, and a championship banner with the result of that season’s Super Bowl: Raiders 38, Redskins 9.

A few feet to the left is what is called the “smell room,” one of many signs that this is no memorabilia shop.

