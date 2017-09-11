Man gets life for stabbing woman to death, kidnapping child

LYMAN (WSPA) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing a woman to death and kidnapping her four-year-old daughter.

35-year-old Justin Paris pleaded guilty to Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.

Paris stabbed 38-year-old Amie Cordova to death on April 14, 2015 at a home on Jordan Road.

After the murder, Paris took the 4-year-old child before he was captured in Cordova’s van in Greenville County.

The solicitor’s office says the child had blood on her face, arms, hands, and shoes when she was rescued.

“It was one of the most gruesome crime scenes I have ever seen,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “The evidence showed that Justin Paris was full of rage when he committed this horrific crime.”

Paris pleased guilty by mentally ill but was found competent to stand trial and is not eligible for parole.

