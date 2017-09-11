SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In an effort to calm traffic and make it safe for drivers and bicyclists, the city of San Francisco is constantly looking for ways to make changes.
Unfortunately, not all changes are met with open arms.
Old habits are hard to break, but apparently, old parking habits are even harder.
People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts explains on in the video above.
Old habits are hard to break, but apparently old parking habits are even harder.@kron4news #SunsetDistrict, pic.twitter.com/K5bRRJPX7x
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) September 11, 2017
