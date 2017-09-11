PG&E: Over 4k South Bay customers have no power

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Over 4,000 residents in the South Bay are without power after strong winds knocked down power lines early Monday morning, according to PG&E officials.

Starting around 2:30 a.m. high winds in the west San Jose, Campbell, and Los Gatos area caused several tree branches to fall into power lines, in some cases bringing the lines down, PG&E said.

This initially sparked a power outage for about 11,000 PG&E customers.

The number has since been reduced to about 4,500 customers.

PGE is working as quickly and safely as they can to restore power to all customers, officials said.

List of locations without power:

  • San Jose – 3,200 customers
  • Campbell – 620 customers
  • Los Gatos – 650 customers

