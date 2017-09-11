PG&E: Over 4k South Bay customers have no power

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Over 4,000 residents in the South Bay are without power after strong winds knocked down power lines early Monday morning, according to PG&E officials.

Starting around 2:30 a.m. high winds in the west San Jose, Campbell, and Los Gatos area caused several tree branches to fall into power lines, in some cases bringing the lines down, PG&E said.

This initially sparked a power outage for about 11,000 PG&E customers.

Strong/gusty winds reported overnight in South Bay, Santa Cruz Mtns, and Pebble Beach. Short duration event, lasting about 2 hours. #cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2017

The number has since been reduced to about 4,500 customers.

PGE is working as quickly and safely as they can to restore power to all customers, officials said.

List of locations without power:

San Jose – 3,200 customers

Campbell – 620 customers

Los Gatos – 650 customers

