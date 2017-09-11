ANTIOCH (KRON) — Fire officials in the East Bay are searching for a possible arsonist after investigators say there have been eight suspicious fires since Sunday.

One of the fires damaged a church in Antioch. The fire ran up and consumed a section of the church then raced into the roof.

Contractors were trying to shore up the building on Monday.

The pastor has said he is in shock about why someone would do this. Investigators say this suspicious fire is just one of eight since Sunday in Antioch.

Fire officials are extremely concerned. They say it’s hot and with the changing wind, it could be a recipe for disaster.

The fires were generally in the center of Antioch.

Investigators are now zeroing in evidence to try and find the person or persons responsible.

However, officials say it’s been difficult because there doesn’t seem to be a pattern.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt. And most of the fires were small, with firefighters able to get them out quickly.

