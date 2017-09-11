San Francisco parking meters may start surge pricing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It may become more expensive to park in San Francisco by the end of the year. It also might be easier to find parking.

It’s called demand pricing, and what this means is when a parking space is in high demand the price is higher. When it’s in low demand the price is lower.

Right now, some 7,000 meters in San Francisco are already doing this, especially in the busy commercial areas like Chestnut Street. Drivers can pay $5.75 an hour in the morning and then $6.25 an hour when it gets busy later in the afternoon.

The SFMTA says raising the price when busy encourages people to look elsewhere which frees up more spots.

“We just need one or two people to move else where or park elsewhere in the city whether it’s around the corner or down the street,” said SFMTA’s Paul Rose. “And if we can get one or two people to make that decision it frees up parking on the most demanding blocks for parking.”

The idea now is to extend this demand pricing to all 10,000 meters in the city.

Now that could make prices go up at certain times, but the SFMTA says they will cap the hikes at just 25 cents every three months.

The proposal could go before the SFMTA board for a vote next month and if approved this could take effect before the end of the year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES