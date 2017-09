San Jose schools put on lockdown after report of gun

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two San Jose schools were put on lockdown and searched Monday after a student reported that someone had a gun on campus.

At 11:54 a.m., Fammatre Elementary located at 2800 New Jersey Ave was put on lockdown after a student said an adult was in a bathroom with a gun, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers began to search the campus.

Officers who searched the school did not find anything.

As a precaution, Ida Price Middle School was also searched because it is nearby.

Police did not locate a suspect and have lifted the lockdowns for both schools.

