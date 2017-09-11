SFO worker struck by lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A worker at the San Francisco International Airport was struck by lightning Monday night.

The worker who tows aircrafts was driving when he was struck, according to SFO manager on-duty Brian Horne.

Officials tell KRON4 that he has not sustained serious injuries and he hasn’t been taken to a hospital.

On Twitter, people at SFO reported plane delays due to the incident.

Thunderstorms swept the Bay Area Monday night bringing more than 800 lightning strikes to the region.

