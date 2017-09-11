Shanahan: Foster could miss time with high ankle sprain

Published:
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The 49ers could be without promising rookie linebacker Reuben Foster for multiple games after he suffered a high ankle sprain in his debut against the Panthers, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“We’ll put him in a boot here for a little bit,” said Shanahan. “Those tend to be a month, a little more. I can’t exactly put a date on it, but that’s my experience with high ankle sprains.”

Foster had to be carted off the field following his 11th snap as a pro when his right ankle twisted underneath him as he tried to tackle fellow rookie Christian McCaffrey late in the first quarter. Foster, to that point, was sparking San Francisco’s defense with three tackles, including one for a loss, and a near interception of Cam Newton.

