The World According to Gary: Raiders display dominance in road win over Titans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders kicking off the 2017 season with an impressive road win.

It was a battle between two young, rising quarterbacks, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, as both returned from broken legs.

Both looked sharp, but Carr proved to be more poised in the pocket, completing several crucial third-down conversions.

A few other questions were answered Sunday in Nissan Stadium.

Marshawn Lynch showed the doubters that “Beast Mode” is back, and the secondary now has non-believers looking twice.

Even uncertainties about Oakland’s new kicker were completely erased.

Giorgio Tavecchio attended Campolindo High School in the East Bay and spent his college career kicking at Cal Berkeley.

He was perfect in his NFL debut, making all four attempted field goals.

Tavecchio became the first kicker in NFL history to convert two 50 yarders in their first ever NFL appearance.

Another name to watch out for – Seth Roberts. The young wide receiver out of West Alabama is shaping up to be a real star.

Oakland has played Tennessee in three consecutive seasons and won each contest.

This time the final score was 26-16.

