Thunderstorms rolling through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area are seeing thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

The scattered thunderstorms are moving fast north across the East Bay. Thunder was reported in cities like Hayward and Fremont.

The chance of thunderstorms for entire San Francisco Bay Area will continue overnight and into Tuesday.

Lightning strikes have already been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

NWS officials want to remind residents to stay safe during thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay inside.

