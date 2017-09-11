Thunderstorms rolling through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area are seeing thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

The scattered thunderstorms are moving fast north across the East Bay. Thunder was reported in cities like Hayward and Fremont.

The chance of thunderstorms for entire San Francisco Bay Area will continue overnight and into Tuesday.

TRACK THE RAIN: KRON4’S LIVE WEATHER RADAR

The chance of 🌦️& ⛈️will continue for much of the central coast & San Francisco Bay Area this afternoon and overnight into Tuesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JX94Or8CQc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2017

Lightning strikes have already been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

NWS officials want to remind residents to stay safe during thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay inside.

With many lightning strikes being reported around the area here are some tips to stay safe#cawx pic.twitter.com/nwDtDrLt8y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2017

3:38PM Radar Update. Still seeing thunderstorms over the area, now also moving into Santa Clara County#cawx pic.twitter.com/z31pdlmqvY — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES