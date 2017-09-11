VIDEO: Homicides on the rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The number of homicides in San Francisco has gone up in the last two years.

This time last year police reported 31 people were killed by someone else.

Now, in 2017 there have already been 48 homicides.

“I think because it’s so hard to make a living, it’s overcrowded here in the city. I can understand why it’s higher now.”

Back in June, a gunman took his own life after killing three of his co-workers inside the UPS building they worked in Potrero Hill.

Then in July, a local photographer was shot at the iconic tourist destination Twin Peaks in the early morning hours.

And just this weekend, a trans activist who went by Bubbles was murdered in the city’s Tenderloin District by an unknown gunman.

Police say the homicides are a combination of random and targeted events.

“In some of these cases they are related to each other and they are related to other violence in the city but in other cases it is just an incident where it escalated from a verbal altercation or a physical altercation and it just got out of hand,” said San Francisco Police officer Grace Gatpandan.

SFPD promises to double foot patrols throughout the city in hot spots for each particular station to help bring down violent crime.

