SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shopper at San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria got a lot of attention on social media when she posted a video of a mouse crawling across the cookies displayed at Mrs. Field’s.

The cookie shop is still open but a health inspector has been to the place since it happened.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake showed some people the video, who all lost their appetite for cookies.

“There’s a mouse on the cakes. Like there’s a mouse in your cookies!”

Whether you call him Mickey, Jerry, Speedy Gonzalez, or Stuart Little, he’s probably not the mascot Mrs. Field’s wanted.

“That is super disgusting. I am really shocked.”

Last Wednesday, a shopper at Mrs. Field’s noticed the little guy holed up behind the display case of the cookie shop on the second floor of Stonestown Galleria.

“What is that? That’s a rat. No! That’s the…that’s the…that’s the cookie shop. I always go to that place. No way!”

She made sure to grab tell-tail video of the critter crawling on the cookies and posted it online where almost 10,000 people shared it.

“Are you serious? Mrs. Field’s? What is that? Damn. I love Mrs. Field’s too, bro. Their cookies are lit, but that’s nasty, dude.”

The squeaks of disgust reflect a newly-lowered food safety score posted at the shop.

Before last week, the location had a score of 96, which falls within the top tier of grades.

But after an inspection on Friday, the score dropped to an 89, which falls in the ‘adequate’ category.

That means inspectors observed several violations and the place may have high-risk violations.

“I just think that’s completely unacceptable. Like, if it was up to me, I would have them shut down immediately.”

If it’s any consolation, the store does have signs posted assuring customers that the giant cookies in the glass case are for display only.

