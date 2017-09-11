Woman accused of shooting sleeping homeless man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 26-year-old woman accused of shooting a homeless man last month is in police custody.
Police said Katie Quackenbush is charged with attempted murder for the Aug. 26 shooting near Music Row.
It was previously reported the victim was sleeping in front of a building not far from 19th Avenue and Chet Atkins Place when a Lexus SUV pulled up and fired two shots. The man was shot in the abdomen.
The victim was critically injured in the shooting and an update on his condition has not been released.
A motive was not immediately released.
