SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality District has issued a Notice of Violation to the now-closed Russian consulate in San Francisco for burning in their fireplace on a Spare the Air day.

On Sept. 1, smoke was seen coming from the building’s chimney. This happened a day before the Russians were ordered to leave earlier this month.

The air district said the consulate was “burning garbage.”

San Francisco firefighters responded to the smoke pouring out of the chimney but were turned away.

Firefighters were told that consulate staff was burning unidentified items in a fireplace.

The order for Russia to vacate the consulate and an official diplomatic residence in San Francisco — home to a longstanding community of Russian emigres and technology workers — escalated an already tense diplomatic standoff between Washington and Moscow.

Air District issued Notice of Violation to #RussianConsulate for burning garbage on 9/1. https://t.co/AmV285YR7P — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 12, 2017

