Amish bishop pleads guilty to failure to report child abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Amish bishop pleaded guilty last week before a Pennsylvania judge to one count of failure to report child abuse.

The charge against Christ Stoltzfus stemmed from an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police that began earlier this year when child sexual abuse was reported in the Amish community.

According to investigators, Stoltzfus knew of the abuse and, as a mandated reporter under the Child Protective Services Law, failed to report it in 2011.

Since the crime occurred prior to the change in Pennsylvania’s mandated reporter law in 2014, Stolzfus was only charged with a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Stoltzfus was sentenced to three months of probation.

