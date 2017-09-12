Apple Unveiling: Gabe Slate tweets on iPhone, iWatch, 4K TV

FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, file photo shows the Apple logo above a store location entrance, in Dallas. Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation. The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test autonomous vehicles Friday, April 14, 2017, and disclosed that information on its website. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(KRON)  Apple is opening is product event with a tribute to its late co-founder, Steve Jobs, and a nod to those impacted by the storms devastating Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple is working closely with the Red Cross’s relief and recovery efforts.

He also talks about how Apple is trying to make it easy for people to donate through iTunes. The event began Tuesday with a tribute to Apple’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Apple is holding its first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new spaceship-style campus in Cupertino, California. Cook says that while the Apple community still thinks about him daily, it’s gotten to a point where people can reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhones later Tuesday, including an anniversary edition with additional features. Cook says Jobs loved days like this where he could share such new products with the world.

A new version of the Apple TV streaming device will be able to show video with sharper “4K” resolution and a color-improvement technology called high-dynamic range.

Many rival devices already offer these features. However, there’s not a lot of video in 4K and HDR yet, nor are there many TVs that can display it.

Apple TV doesn’t have its own display and needs to be connected to a TV.

Apple says it’s been working with movie studios to bring titles with 4K and HDR to its iTunes store.

They will be sold at the same prices as high-definition video, which tends to be a few dollars more than standard-definition versions. Apple says it’s working with Netflix and Amazon Prime to bring their 4K originals to Apple TV, too. Apple TV 4K model will cost $179. It ships on Sept. 22. A version without 4K will cost less.

Apple Watch will still require a companion iPhone. However, a new model comes with cellular access, so it will be possible to do more – such as receiving messages – while the phone is at home.

It will require a data plan, which typically costs $5 or $10 a month. Since the original watch’s debut in April 2015, Apple has been trying to enable more stand-alone features. Last year’s model, for instance, introduced GPS capabilities, so that the watch can measure runs and bike rides more accurately without the iPhone nearby.

The new cellular model, called Series 3, will start at $399. One without cellular goes for $329, down from $369 for the comparable model now. The original Series 1, without GPS, sells for $249, down from $269. The new watch comes out Sept. 22. A rival smartwatch from Samsung already has cellular options.

 

 

 

