Apple Unveiling: Gabe Slate tweets on iPhone, iWatch, 4K TV

(KRON) Apple is opening is product event with a tribute to its late co-founder, Steve Jobs, and a nod to those impacted by the storms devastating Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple is working closely with the Red Cross’s relief and recovery efforts.

He also talks about how Apple is trying to make it easy for people to donate through iTunes. The event began Tuesday with a tribute to Apple’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Apple is holding its first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new spaceship-style campus in Cupertino, California. Cook says that while the Apple community still thinks about him daily, it’s gotten to a point where people can reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhones later Tuesday, including an anniversary edition with additional features. Cook says Jobs loved days like this where he could share such new products with the world.

A new version of the Apple TV streaming device will be able to show video with sharper “4K” resolution and a color-improvement technology called high-dynamic range.

Many rival devices already offer these features. However, there’s not a lot of video in 4K and HDR yet, nor are there many TVs that can display it.

Apple TV doesn’t have its own display and needs to be connected to a TV.

Apple says it’s been working with movie studios to bring titles with 4K and HDR to its iTunes store.

They will be sold at the same prices as high-definition video, which tends to be a few dollars more than standard-definition versions. Apple says it’s working with Netflix and Amazon Prime to bring their 4K originals to Apple TV, too. Apple TV 4K model will cost $179. It ships on Sept. 22. A version without 4K will cost less.

Apple Watch will still require a companion iPhone. However, a new model comes with cellular access, so it will be possible to do more – such as receiving messages – while the phone is at home.

It will require a data plan, which typically costs $5 or $10 a month. Since the original watch’s debut in April 2015, Apple has been trying to enable more stand-alone features. Last year’s model, for instance, introduced GPS capabilities, so that the watch can measure runs and bike rides more accurately without the iPhone nearby.

The new cellular model, called Series 3, will start at $399. One without cellular goes for $329, down from $369 for the comparable model now. The original Series 1, without GPS, sells for $249, down from $269. The new watch comes out Sept. 22. A rival smartwatch from Samsung already has cellular options.

Video: iPhone X unveiled.. sexy looking, edge 2 edge screen, glass all over, OLED display, no home button, swipe up for home, #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/sqNPpgZEIr — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

Demo AR battle game with new iPhone 8. This guy turns empty table into a ear zone on phone. Video: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/D5UloyvrHp — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

iPhone 8 has dual camera lens, much better pics, cool new lighting feature called “Portrait Lighting” video demo below.. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cS3s5Uqbig — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

Video: iPhone 8 unveiled, glass front & back, no oled,Retina HD screen, new A-11 faster chip, 20% louder speakers. 😦 looks same #AppleEvent — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

New Apple TV 4K will Hit market 9-22-17 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/FgxrW7A7t6 — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

Video – Apple unveils Series 3 Apple Watch, it will have CELLULAR yur # on watch, call text maps on watch no phone needed ! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/iUNavKbkfO — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

showing off watch os4, brings new features to heart rate App more info on your stats, new Siri interface comes out 9-14-17 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/V2OWBmho13 — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

Video: Tim Cook opens event w/tribute to Steve Jobs.. inside new Steve Jobs theater #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/WOd6g1ZW2U — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

Here’s another video.. 1st time public/media sees inside Apple’s new HQ. This is the Steve Jobs theater @ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6c50xIiJC0 — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

!! Video !! 1st look inside new Steve Jobs theater in new SpaceShip HQ @ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/aFKn1tzlnh — gabe slate (@gabeslate) September 12, 2017

