BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley City Council has voted 6-3 to allow police to use pepper spray in a crowd setting against violent individuals, according to KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian.

On Tuesday, citizens on both sides of the issue made their cases to the city council.

This comes after several clashes between groups this year and another possible angry confrontation coming up this week.

The most recent clash happened in August when nationalists tried to hold an anti-Marxist rally drew hundreds of black masked counter protesters.

Police say they trucked in shields and weapons, ignited smoke bombs and attacked some in the crowd.

The request comes right before a planned speech Thursday by right wing talk show host Ben Shapiro.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

APPROVED 6-3 #Berkeley police now allowed to use pepper spray in crowd setting against violent individuals. #BREAKING @kron4news pic.twitter.com/xbzEk9BvCj — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#Berkeley police chief reacts to passage of cops now allowed to use pepper spray in crowd settings against violent people pic.twitter.com/wG5tD0WvmM — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Passionate citizens pro & against proposal to allow #Berkeley police to use pepper spray against those acting violent at a protest@kron4news pic.twitter.com/UvkabCL3Uu — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#Berkeley police bring confiscated shields from previous protests that turned violent as example why they should use pepper spray pic.twitter.com/D8LfiJGGvx — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) September 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js