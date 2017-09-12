Detectives hunt for man accused in Byron attempted murder

By and Published:

BYRON (KRON) — Contra Costa County detectives are on the hunt for a suspect in connection with an attempted murder in Byron.

Authorities say 22-year-old Antonio Morales fired several shots into a crowd of people back on Sept. 2.

It happened at a parking lot on Taylor Road in Byron.

Two people were hit and injured before the Nissan Maxima that Morales was allegedly driving sped off.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Contra County Sheriff’s Department.

