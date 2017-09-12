Families of drivers killed by co-worker in San Francisco sue UPS

People walk past a makeshift memorial for UPS driver and shooting victim Wayne Chan on Haight Street Monday, June 19, 2017, in San Francisco. A San Francisco man wounded in a shooting at a UPS warehouse that left four dead was on crutches Monday and still struggling to figure out why a fellow driver brought a gun to work last week and shot dead three drivers, including Chan. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The families of two UPS drivers killed by a co-worker have filed a lawsuit alleging the shooting should have been prevented.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2wnxmNv) relatives of Benson Louie and Michael Lefiti on Tuesday sued United Parcel Service, Allied Universal Security Services, and the owner of the building.

On June 14, UPS driver Jimmy Lam fatally shot Louie, Lefiti and UPS driver Wayne Chan. He then killed himself in front of police.

The lawsuits, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, allege UPS employees had complained about security problems at the building before Lam carried out the deadly rampage against his colleagues.

Attorneys for the families say metal detectors and security guards failed to stop Lam, who was armed with a MAC-10 submachine gun and a pistol.

