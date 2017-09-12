KRON 4’s Teacher of the Week: Courtney Warren

PITTSBURG (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Courtney Warren as our Teacher of the Week for the week of August 12.

Mrs. Warren teaches P.E. and Leadership for grades 9th – 12th at Pittsburg High School.

Mrs. Warren was nominated by a student who said she “is like our mom…she never fails to help us in things we need.”

Her principal called her phenomenal who cares deeply about her students. As an alumna of Pittsburg High School, she is an advocate for her students and is bound and determined to see each student succeed.

She volunteers hundreds, if not thousands, of hours each year and summer to support our students.

Her principal even said, “I wish I had a hundred of her!”