More thunder, lightning to hit Bay Area today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thunderstorms will sweep through the Bay Area on Tuesday, a day after rain, thunder and lightning delayed dozens of flights and stalled the start of a Giants-Dodgers game, forecasters said.

Tuesday’s storms were expected to reach the Central Coast first and then head north, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

The second wave of weather follows thousands of lightning strikes that hit Monday evening, sparking fires and leading San Francisco International Airport officials to divert flights to nearby cities.

The threat of ⛈️ will return again today for much of the #SFBay Area & Central Coast with an increased threat of strong winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZLwYeyiuLA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 12, 2017

Lightning ignited at least four wildfires in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. Most blazes were quickly contained, but crews were still fighting at least one in a wooded area near the town of Woodside in San Mateo County.

Scattered showers and lighting stalled the start of the Giants game at San Francisco’s AT&T Park for nearly three hours Monday.

When the game finally started at 11:00 p.m., more rain and lightning arrived, sending fans and players scurrying for cover, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The game ended around 2 a.m. with the Giants winning 8-6.

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes all over Bay Area View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Daniel Dunn/DTM Photography Tiburon Morgan Hill San Bruno Mt. San Francisco International Airport San Jose San Jose

Similar weather conditions were forecast to start around lunchtime Tuesday, Rowe said.

A powerful thunderstorm that whipped up strong winds and dumped rain and hail on parts of Southern California on Monday produced nearly 40,000 lightning strikes, officials said.

The flashes were observed over a 24-hour period starting Sunday morning across Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the weather service said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES