OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics have settled on a site for their new ballpark–next to Laney College, according to KRON4’s Dan Kerman.

The A’s delivered a letter to the board of Laney College indicating that that is their preferred site.

The A’s will release a video on that on Wednesday.

The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968.

Also says the stadium will be privately financed, but asks city for help with infrastructure financing strategies.@kron4news https://t.co/7nddPXfmOn — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) September 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES