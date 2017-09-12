Oakland A’s settle on site for new ballpark next to Laney College

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics have settled on a site for their new ballpark–next to Laney College, according to KRON4’s Dan Kerman.

The A’s delivered a letter to the board of Laney College indicating that that is their preferred site.

The A’s will release a video on that on Wednesday.

The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968.

