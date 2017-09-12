SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a story we’ve been covering for years.
It started in Honolulu, and now, it may soon be coming to the entire State of California.
Texting and walking may soon be illegal.
And if there’s a chance to break the rules–or a potential rule–you know Stanley Roberts is right in the middle of it.
Stanley explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
