PG&E: Lightning strikes out power for nearly 2k Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Almost 2,000 Bay Area PG&E customers are without power Tuesday morning, company officials said.
A flurry of thunder and lightning-related incidents are what caused the outages for 1,872 PG&E customers.
Here’s a breakdown of how many people are still waiting for power to be restored:
- San Francisco – 541 customers
- Peninsula – 565 customers
- East Bay – 261 customers
- South Bay – 405 customers
- North Bay – 100 customers
No estimate was given for a time of restoration.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
