PG&E: Lightning strikes out power for nearly 2k Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Almost 2,000 Bay Area PG&E customers are without power Tuesday morning, company officials said.

A flurry of thunder and lightning-related incidents are what caused the outages for 1,872 PG&E customers.

Here’s a breakdown of how many people are still waiting for power to be restored:

San Francisco – 541 customers

Peninsula – 565 customers

East Bay – 261 customers

South Bay – 405 customers

North Bay – 100 customers

No estimate was given for a time of restoration.

