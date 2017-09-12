PG&E: Lightning strikes out power for nearly 2k Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Almost 2,000 Bay Area PG&E customers are without power Tuesday morning, company officials said.

A flurry of thunder and lightning-related incidents are what caused the outages for 1,872 PG&E customers.

Here’s a breakdown of how many people are still waiting for power to be restored:

  • San Francisco – 541 customers
  • Peninsula – 565 customers
  • East Bay – 261 customers
  • South Bay – 405 customers
  • North Bay – 100 customers

No estimate was given for a time of restoration.

