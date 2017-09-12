Police: Gunman robs woman of her purse on Fremont-bound BART train

By Published:
Courtesy of BART police

HAYWARD (KRON) — BART police are releasing surveillance images of an armed robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a woman aboard a BART train Monday morning.

The victim was on a Fremont-bound train between the Hayward and South Hayward stations around 9:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, according to BART police.

Police say the suspect showed her what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect took the woman’s purse, went to a different train car, and eventually got off the train at South Hayward.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Responding officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Courtesy of BART Police

Investigators interviewed potential witnesses and sought video from both the train and station.

Information from the investigation is being shared with surrounding agencies.

The suspect is believed to be 20-30-years-old.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt, and black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact BART PD at 510-464-7040.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s