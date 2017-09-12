SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has arrested several individuals for alleged online sex crimes against children.

SFPD has received an increase in online sexual exploitation cases reported during the summer and the back to school months.

In response, police began closely monitoring social media sites and mobile applications that children use frequently.

Officers were made aware of several individuals who were attempting to have sexual contact in San Francisco with underage minors through online social media.

Several of the individuals attempted to send sexually explicit material to children, police said.

SFPD: Men arrested for alleged online child sex crimes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ahmad Naimi (SFPD) Charles Johnson (SFPD) Jose Olivares-Parada (SFPD) Michael Renteria (SFPD) Randall Cady (SFPD)

Information on arrests from SFPD:

On August 2, 2017, the SFPD ICAC Unit arrested Randall Cady, a forty-year-old Santa Cruz resident. Cady was additionally arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Tracy. Cady was charged with misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and felony going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

On August 10, 2017, SFPD ICAC Unit arrested Michael Renteria, a fifty-year-old Milpitas resident. Renteria was charged with felony sending harmful material to a minor, misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and felony going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact. Renteria was employed as a maintenance worker.

On August 21, 2017, the SFPD ICAC Unit, with assistance from San Jose PD ICAC Unit and agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI, arrested Jose Olivares-Parada, a thirty-eight-year-old San Francisco resident. Olivares-Parada was charged with felony sending harmful material to a minor, misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact, and felony going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact. Olivares-Parada was employed as a maintenance worker.

On August 21, 2017, the SFPD ICAC Unit, with assistance from San Jose PD ICAC Unit and the agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI, arrested Ahmad Naimi, a thirty-two-year-old Newark resident. Naimi was charged with misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and felony going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact. Naimi was employed as a security guard.

On August 31, 2017, the SFPD ICAC Unit arrested Charles Johnson, a forty-four-year-old Oakland resident. Johnson was with misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and felony going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact. Johnson was employed as a ride share driver.

If you feel you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with the above individuals please contact the Special Victims Unit (415) 558-5500.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES