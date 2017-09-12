SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the San Francisco Giants game delayed by lightning and Monday Night Football.

You know the Giants have dedicated fans when they wait over three hours in the middle of a lightning storm for the game to resume.

Some had to stay out all night to wait for public transportation to start running again just to get home afterwards.

As long as your team wins, it’s all worth it!

The San Diego, I mean, Los Angeles Chargers could have used some of that lightning to spark a win in Denver on Monday Night Football.

They lost by a field goal to the Broncos in the first AFC West showdown of the season.

Speaking of Monday Night Football, what’s up with that new theme song?

Darya and Gary discuss it all in today’s Gary’s World.

