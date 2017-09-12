Vegetation fire spreads across hills of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are working to contain a spreading vegetation fire in San Mateo County Tuesday morning, according to San Mateo County officials.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. in the western hills near Skyline and upper Bear Gulch Rd.

Officials are telling people in the area to expect to see heavy smoke, and aircrafts assisting in fire operations.

Chief Ghiorso says there is a plan to close Kings Mountain Rd. from the Park to Skyline Blvd.

“We ask that all traffic stay clear of Kings Mountain Road to allow Fire apparatus easy access,” he said.

No evacuations are in place.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Some reports say the fire may have been sparked by lightning.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES