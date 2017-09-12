VIDEO: Apple to unveil new iPhone today at Cupertino headquarters

By and Published: Updated:

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Apple is expected to reveal the latest edition of the iPhone Tuesday morning at their campus headquarters in Cupertino.

KRON4’s Will Tran is there covering the unveiling event.

He says the iPhone 8 is expected to be expensive, costing around $1,000.

The new phone is expected to have a much higher resolution display, and new security features like facial recognition.

Apple could also introduce wireless charging.

KRON4’s tech reporter Gabe Slate will be at the event, and will have more on the new iPhone in our evening newscasts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s