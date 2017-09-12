VIDEO: Apple to unveil new iPhone today at Cupertino headquarters

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Apple is expected to reveal the latest edition of the iPhone Tuesday morning at their campus headquarters in Cupertino.

KRON4’s Will Tran is there covering the unveiling event.

He says the iPhone 8 is expected to be expensive, costing around $1,000.

The new phone is expected to have a much higher resolution display, and new security features like facial recognition.

Apple could also introduce wireless charging.

“The spaceship.” Steve Jobs theatre at new Apple headquarters in Cupertino. That’s the lobby. Stunning @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VGRFuOJeGq — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 12, 2017

KRON4’s tech reporter Gabe Slate will be at the event, and will have more on the new iPhone in our evening newscasts.

