ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are looking for two brazen thieves who robbed a jewelry store in Antioch.

It happened at Lauryn Jewelers on Monday morning.

Witnesses say the robbers went to the front door of the store dressed in black suits, dark sunglasses, and were possibly wearing wigs.

They knocked on the door and were let inside.

Officers say the men then pepper sprayed the store clerk.

The thieves broke several cases and grabbed whatever they could.

“Evidently, they knew the procedures and knew they couldn’t walk in masked or dressed as a criminal, so that’s probably why they came suited up knowing the procedures of the jewelry store,” a police officer said.

Police have not released a description of who they are looking for.

