Golden State Warriors to have patch from advertiser on their jersey

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors just struck up a huge deal to have a patch from an advertiser on their jersey.

Japanese-based Rakuten will pay the Warriors millions of dollars to have their logo on the Warriors’ jersey.

Warriors’ forwards Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala unveiled the jerseys at a media event on Tuesday at the Warriors’ practice facility.

The Warriors will wear the badge on their jerseys through the 2017-18 season. 

The badges will be displayed on the front, left of the jerseys opposite the Nike logo and will measure about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

The NBA approved the sale of jersey sponsorships this season.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s