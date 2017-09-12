OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors just struck up a huge deal to have a patch from an advertiser on their jersey.

Japanese-based Rakuten will pay the Warriors millions of dollars to have their logo on the Warriors’ jersey.

Warriors’ forwards Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala unveiled the jerseys at a media event on Tuesday at the Warriors’ practice facility.

The Warriors will wear the badge on their jerseys through the 2017-18 season.

The badges will be displayed on the front, left of the jerseys opposite the Nike logo and will measure about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

The NBA approved the sale of jersey sponsorships this season.

Inside look at how the Dubs & @RakutenToday came together for new jersey badge sponsorship 👀 #WarriorsRakuten pic.twitter.com/K2X6GU1W36 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) September 12, 2017

