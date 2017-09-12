SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are searching for a man who stole a purse from an elderly woman last month.

San Jose police are now releasing surveillance video of the incident.

It happened in a parking lot on Story Road near Clemence Avenue.

The man approached the woman and violently ripped the purse from her.

He took off. The woman chased him through the parking lot.

The suspect then got in a getaway car.

The victim was hurt but not seriously.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old.

He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a heavy build.