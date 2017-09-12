SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After another blistering day for football on Sunday, some San Francisco 49ers fans are complaining about the layout of Levi’s Stadium, saying something needs to be done to block out more of the bright, hot sun.

Season ticket holders say they know the 49ers can’t change the weather when it gets hot in the South Bay.

But faithful fans are hoping the organization can do something to help them get out of the hot seats.

The windy, overcast weather during a Daly City soccer practice is more of what soccer coach and Niners season-ticket holder Wilson Trujillo would want at the NFL games.

He went to several games last season and could hardly have a good time because of the temperature in the stadium.

“It’s terrible. It’s just really hot,” Trujillo said. “I don’t even sit in my seats to be honest with you.”

Trujillo says he and his family spend most of the time walking around in shaded areas.

So, can the 49ers really take the blame for the sun?

Of course not, but Trujillo has a theory.

“I think it’s the placement,” Trujillo said. “I think it’s how they designed the stadium to actually favor the higher-end seat holders.”

Apparently, he’s not the only one complaining.

In a statement, the 49ers say they did communicate to ticket holders prior to Sunday’s game that the weather would be unseasonably warm.

They also offered free water, sunscreen, and even personal misters for fans who needed them.

But Trujillo feels like something more needs to be done with the stadium itself, like what he saw at a stadium in Miami.

“What I’ve seen in the designs, what they did is they did kind of like an awning over the top end of the stadium. Something like that would help,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo isn’t planning on giving up on the Niners, but he says it’s hard for him to even take his kids to their seats when he’s worried about possible heat stroke on hot days like Sunday.

“You have faithful fans out there, and they’re willing to cheer for the team, but they’re also looking for their own safety, too,” Trujillo said.

A 49ers spokesperson says the team is also in talks with a stadium architecture firm to see if there are any feasible solutions to address concerns stemming from hot-weather days.

