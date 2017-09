SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A man and woman are recovering Tuesday night after a U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued the pair from a cave in Mussel Rock in San Mateo County.

The dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The Coast Guard received a call about 3 p.m. Monday about a man and woman stranded in a cave due to the high tide and the woman suffering a leg injury.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter swooped down and hoisted the pair to safety.

The duo received medical attention.

Both are expected to make full recoveries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES