REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A San Mateo County supervisor is introducing legislation Tuesday morning to ban the use of cell phones in crosswalks.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in Redwood City, where county officials are having a meeting at 9:00 a.m.

She says Supervisor David Canepa believes a law like this will save lives.

He is introducing the resolution at the meeting in the Supervisors’ Board Chambers to urge California lawmakers to outlaw distracted walking.

Hawaii has already passed a law, which could cost pedestrians $35 if they cross the street distracted.

Lydia will have live updates on this developing story throughout the morning on the KRON4 Morning News.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES