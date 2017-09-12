VIDEO: Utah teacher on leave after viral Facebook post exposes illegal assignment about sex, drugs

ROY, Utah (KRON/CNN) — Do you smoke pot? Have you ever passed out from drinking? Have you ever tried angel dust?

Those were just some of the outrageous questions from a questionnaire given to Utah high school students last week.

The questionnaire had a point system, based on the answer to revealing questions about sexuality, drug use, and crime.

Those points put students in categories, anywhere from “nerd” to “hopeless and condemned.”

Parents were shocked by the questionnaire that is both inappropriate and illegal.

Another question asked: Have you and your girl ever had an abortion?

The teacher who assigned the questionnaire is now on administrative leave while the school district investigates the matter.

