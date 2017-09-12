ALAMEDA (KRON) — Water is not drinkable at Alameda Point in Alameda on Tuesday night, officials said.

The city is urging Alameda Point residents not to drink water from faucets and not to use tap water to brush their teeth, wash dishes, cook, or use on pets.

The water is not affected anywhere else in Alameda.

The alert is in effect for the next 48 hours, or until you receive an alert from the city.

Crews are currently “flushing” to restore the water quality.

City staff is providing bottled water, which can be picked up at the Alameda Point Collaborative office, located at 677 W. Ranger Avenue.

The water will be left outside and can be picked up 24 hours a day, officials said.

Only those affected can get the water.

No word on the cause of the warning.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES