Woman sues Starbucks over hot tea that she says killed her dog, gave her second degree burns

DENVER, Colo. — A Denver woman is suing Starbucks over hot tea she says gave her second degree burns and killed her dog.

According to KDVR, the 58-year-old woman claims the lid of the 20-ounce hot tea was not secured onto her cup when she bought it at the Starbucks off Leetsdale Drive in Denver on September 26.

The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Federal Court on Friday, states hot tea spilled out of the cup through an unsecured lid and onto her body. The tea was so hot she says it melted through her clothes and caused severe pain to her stomach, legs, and lap.

The lawsuit claims the tea did not have a hot cup sleeve and was not “double-cupped” and was so hot the temperature of the cup began to burn her hands.

She then claims her dog jumped onto her lap, causing the hot tea to spill onto him.

According to the lawsuit, the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital but “ultimately succumbed to the injuries caused by the tea, dying a short time later.”

The woman underwent surgery the next day and was told she would later need skin grafts. The lawsuit seeks claims that exceed $100,000.

