5 displaced in San Leandro apartment fire

By and Published:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Five people are without a home Wednesday night after an apartment fire in San Leandro.

It happened just after midnight on 143rd Avenue just a block away from the fire station.

Crews quickly contained the flames but one person suffered burns to their hand and mild smoke inhalation.

Five occupants, one each from five separate units at the building, were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters say unattended candles sparked the flames.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s