5 displaced in San Leandro apartment fire

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Five people are without a home Wednesday night after an apartment fire in San Leandro.

It happened just after midnight on 143rd Avenue just a block away from the fire station.

Crews quickly contained the flames but one person suffered burns to their hand and mild smoke inhalation.

Five occupants, one each from five separate units at the building, were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters say unattended candles sparked the flames.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES