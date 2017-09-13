ALAMEDA (KRON) — For the second night in a row, the City of Alameda is urging people living in the Alameda Point community to not drink or use the tap water.

This after the East Bay Municipal Utility District says it found traces of non-drinking water in the drinking water.

Families impacted have been told the advisory could last the week.

For the next few days, bottled water is the safest bet for people who live in Alameda Point.

“My daughter noticed it tasted funny,” resident Pauly Lanionhan said.

Lanionhan says Saturday was the last time his family felt comfortable using their tap water.

That night, they bought their own bottled water to consume but continued using tap water for everything else, until the City of Alameda issued an advisory Tuesday cautioning against that.

“It is kind of scary because we have eaten,” Lanionhan said. “We were eating on that day too as well, having some…soup with that water, and then I had also made some vegetables boiled in that water. So, I’m not sure.”

Fortunately, Lanionhan says so far, no one in his family of five is showing any signs of sickness.

He is keeping a close eye on his 73-year-old mother and 2-year-old grandson.

And until this situation is resolved, the city says people should stick to using bottled water and avoid anything coming out of their tap even if you boil it.

“They said not to brush our teeth with it and take showers, and we’ve been doing that since Saturday,” Lanionhan said.

All day, the Alameda Fire Department and community emergency response teams handed out free cases of bottled water for those affected.

“Concerned,” resident Richard Embody said. “I mean I use the water for everything.”

At a community meeting, East Bay Municipal Utility District and Alameda officials told residents recent testing shows the water quality is improving.

They’re doing their best to flush the bad water out.

But Liam Garland, acting director of public works, says outside of flushing a toilet, the water is still not safe enough to use.

“Our best bet at this point is that an irrigation line that is fed by a well out here in Alameda Point…that that irrigation line had a cross connection with the water pipes here,” Garland said. “…And that there was a failure of what’s called a backflow preventer and that…led to that irrigation water getting into our drinking water system.”

Crews are still not sure about the cause of the contamination.

Initially, the advisory issued by the city Tuesday was for 48 hours.

But the city says it’s possible residents, like Laniohan and his family, will be asked to avoid using their water through the end of the week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES