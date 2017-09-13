Armed, hooded man robs Chase Bank in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are on the hunt Wednesday night for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Santa Rosa.
It happened around 11 a.m. at the Chase Bank in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue.
Police say the suspect walked into the bank waiving a handgun and demanded money before leaving in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a thin, white man who wore a black bandana over his face, a flat-bill baseball hat with a yellow bill, sporting a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket with designs on it.
The man had a black handgun.
No one inside the bank was injured.
