Cal Fire: More than 2,000 lightning strikes in Northern California within 24 hours

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cal Fire says there were more than 2,000 lightning strikes in Northern California in the past 24 hours.

Those strikes are suspected of starting more than 70 fires.

Cal Fire tweeted out a photo Wednesday showing the more than 2,500 lightning strikes recorded in the last 24 hours.

Cal Fire says the largest fire has burned about 20 acres and is 10 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes the Bay Area

All of the other fires are less than 20 acres.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s