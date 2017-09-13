SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cal Fire says there were more than 2,000 lightning strikes in Northern California in the past 24 hours.

Those strikes are suspected of starting more than 70 fires.

Cal Fire tweeted out a photo Wednesday showing the more than 2,500 lightning strikes recorded in the last 24 hours.

Cal Fire says the largest fire has burned about 20 acres and is 10 percent contained.

All of the other fires are less than 20 acres.

Over 2,000 lightning strikes in N. CA in the past 24 hours starting 71 new fires. #NorthernRegionLightningIncident: https://t.co/RKY65ETBpb pic.twitter.com/PuvGg2WQXl — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 13, 2017

