Camila Bernal joined KRON 4 News as a reporter in September of 2017.

Prior to moving to the Bay Area, Camila was a reporter at CBS Austin/Telemundo Austin in Texas. During her time there, she worked as a bilingual reporter covering stories for both stations. She focused much of her reporting on immigration and the Texas legislature.

Before her move to Austin, Camila was a reporter and anchor at KMID in Midland, Texas. There, she covered the oil and gas industry extensively.

Camila grew up in South Florida, where she worked as a digital producer for WTVJ and a weekend producer NBC Latino. She covered a range of stories including politics, immigration, education and lifestyle.

During the 2012 elections, Camila was part of the special production team at Telemundo Network. She later worked as an associate producer and web producer for the network.

Camila also developed her journalism skills through opportunities at The Miami Herald, WLRN/NPR and The New York Times Journalism Institute.

Camila graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor of science in mass communication, a concentration in journalism and a minor in international relations. While in school, she was a reporter for the South Florida News Service, covering community news for The Miami Herald, The Sun Sentinel and The Palm Beach Post.

She is a Colombian native, whose love for news began at a very young age.

On her free time, Camila enjoys traveling, reading and spending time with her friends and family.

