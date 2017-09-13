Deputies arrest man for abusing puppy in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A puppy is undergoing surgery Wednesday after being abused in Alameda County.

Concerned citizens found 9-month-old Allie in serious condition and took her to a local veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley, according to Alameda County sheriff’s officials.

Veterinarians diagnosed Allie with an open fracture of the left maxilla (top jaw), possible luxation of the TMJ, and a missing tooth. Extensive bruising was located on her back and hind quarters consistent with blunt trauma.

An investigation revealed that Allie was repeatedly beaten with a weapon. She was able to get away and survive before the concerned citizens found her.

Duties located and arrested a suspect on felony animal cruelty charges.

Allie was taken into protective custody and is being cared for around the clock by ACSO Animal Services.

Sheriff’s officials say she is safe but her injuries are significant. She will undergo reconstructive facial surgery Wednesday.

“Allie is safe but her injuries are significant,” sheriff’s deputies said. “Because she is such a young, happy and resilient dog we believe she can go on to live a wonderful life.”

You can donate to help with Allie’s treatment and recovery by visiting TVAR.ORG and putting “ALLIE” in the notes section of your donation.

