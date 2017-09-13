OAKLAND (KRON) — A BART station agent was targeted in a violent crime on Tuesday morning.

This is the second time in two days that someone at a BART Station, or on a train, has been robbed.

The latest happened at 12:56 a.m.

That’s when a station agent reported a suspect became upset and battered her.

It happened at the Rockridge Station in Oakland.

After hitting the female station agent, the suspect then took the victim’s work bag and ran.

Officers searched for the robber but could not find him.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, black and white plaid shorts, black shoes, short afro, and as having a slim build.

The attack follows a separate violent armed robbery on a BART train, which was heading toward the Hayward Station.

